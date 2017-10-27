Robots and Hearing Aids #1235

Between Robots and Hearing Aids there are some really awesome disruptive technologies joining the marketplace that is changing the world around us. Today’s show is massive with a lot of content and a couple of major announcements. I hope each of you will step up and become and insider or at the least support the sponsor of the show. Major unplanned studio upgrade but it was to good a deal to pass up. Details on the show.

You have heard me talk about proximity beacons. I know now how to do it with minimal investment! This course that I endorse and have used successfully is the gateway to deploying proximity beacons for Android.

Show Notes: