CES 2018 Coverage by Geek News Central

Geek News Central’s CES 2018 coverage is going to be a huge departure from previous years. This year the Geek News Central team will have our broadcast studio at the Sands Expo.

What we have found is that startup space in sands and the associated vendors in that building are more aligned with what our team and audience have come to expect from us.

CES has grown so massive it is impossible with the number of people we have on the ground to cover it all. The GNC team in conjunction with the Tech Podcast Network will be broadcasting from the lower level of Sands Exposition center the full four days of the show and to our knowledge, we will be the only group that will have a dedicated broadcast center in that hall.

This means a big change for the vendors who have been accustomed to come seeing us in the North Hall at LVCC or scheduling booth visits at LVCC. We will only have a small number of folks roaming that will be covering specific areas of LVCC and the surrounding lots. This opens up a huge opportunity to all the startups that found it hard to come see us in the past at LVCC. This will also give us access to the Sands second-floor vendors who are introducing innovative products on their own.

New this year our roving team will be equipped to transmit back to our broadcast booth to our viewing audience allowing us to broadcast directly from the vendor’s booths.

Vendors in Sands that want to appear live during the week are encouraged to apply for a broadcast spot today. Broadcast appearance application open!