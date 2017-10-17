Teens & Amazon #1232

You can now set your Teens up with and Account at Amazon and control the purchasing process. I would think most parents already do this as I demand cash before approval of my teens purchase. Purchasing without getting pre-approval at my house has serious consenqences. Such is the digital world we live in. Ohh confession I had to do some Audio editing tonight.
You have heard me talk about proximity beacons. I know now how to do it with minimal investment! This course that I endorse and have used successfully is the gateway to deploying proximity beacons for Android.
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Proximity Beacons for Android Course.
Show Notes:
- Safety is Elon Musk’s concern
- Insulated Tumbler
- Best digital photo frames
- Microsoft data privacy case
- Honeywell security system
- Teens can now have Amazon accounts
- Best free security software suite
- 10 smart browser alternatives for iOS
- Apple to appeal 5 year patent battle
- Germany’s tech hub
- Fall update for Xbox One
- People are buying iPhone 7’s more than iPhone 8
- Pizza Hut security breach
- Chicago’s alderman plan on city budget crisis
- 747 Supertanker
- Google isn’t saying that Microsoft security sucks
- Netflix reports 3Q revenue
- Silence annoying gas pump ads
- First iPhone X shipment
- Google Wi-Fi site blocking feature
- Telegram fined after refusing to provide user data
- 20000-Ah power bank
- Best soundbars for audiophiles
- Latest Adobe Flash vulnerability
- Apple ordered to pay $440 million to patent troll
- First drone defibrillator service
- Waymo is training cops
- Explore most of solar system in Google Maps
- Facebook is testing a LinkedIn resume feature
- Google photos can pick your pet out of a lineup
- Facebook funds anti-bullying training
- Huge new screen in Picadilly Circus
- Colorado schools
- Best media streaming device
- Miami congressional candidate
- #MeToo
- Supreme Court
- Nobody thinks about eBay
- Iowa wind farms
- Assnage thanks USA
- Drone hits a commercial plane
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS | More