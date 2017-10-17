Teens & Amazon #1232

You can now set your Teens up with and Account at Amazon and control the purchasing process. I would think most parents already do this as I demand cash before approval of my teens purchase. Purchasing without getting pre-approval at my house has serious consenqences. Such is the digital world we live in. Ohh confession I had to do some Audio editing tonight.

You have heard me talk about proximity beacons. I know now how to do it with minimal investment! This course that I endorse and have used successfully is the gateway to deploying proximity beacons for Android.

