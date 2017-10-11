Overwatch Halloween Terror Event has Started

The Overwatch Halloween Terror 2017 event started on October 10, 2017, and will end on November 1, 2017. Some pieces of the event had been leaked prior to its start day. Blizzard Entertainment now has a page full of official information about it.

For the next three weeks, we’re celebrating the spookiest time of the year with a seasonal event. Expand your collection of seasonal-themed items and relieve a chilling tale in our PVE brawl: Junkenstein’s Revenge. This year, we’ve added a new endless mode for Junkenstein’s Revenge, with leaderboards to commemorate those who last the longest in their fight against the evil doctor. Plus, unlock over 50 seasonal items – including the new legendary skins like Dracula Reaper, Van Helsing McCree, Totally 80s Zarya, and Dragon Symmetra – alongside last year’s Halloween Terror gear.

In Junkenstein’s Revenge, you can team up with three other players and fight Junkenstein and his Monster, along with other enemies such as the Summoner, the Reaper, and Witch of the Wilds.

The Endless Night event is new this year. Play as one of four additional heroes: Genji, Torbjorn, Widowmaker, or Zenyatta. The goal is to survive as long as possible against wave after wave of enemies and bosses that assault the castle doors. Those who survive the longest will earn a spot on the all-new leaderboard.

Overwatch players can now purchase a Halloween Terror Loot Box. They are filed with new skins, emotes, highlights, avatars, sprays, voice lines, and more. It is also possible to buy items that you missed from last year’s event with credits for a discounted price. Blizzard states that there are over 140 cosmetic items available. As you might expect, the Halloween Terror Loot Box will only be around for a limited time.