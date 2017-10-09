Call of Duty Halloween Scream Event has Started

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare has added a bunch of fun, Halloween related, things to the game. The event is called “Willard Wyler’s Halloween Scream” and it will last until November 1, 2017.
A press release states that this community event will allow players to acquire all-new Halloween-themed loot, to participate in XP-boosting events, to play through a new zombies mode and to receive exclusive free items that are only available during the event.
The Halloween Scream event includes:
- Free Halloween-themed cosmetic item every Friday, along with one final gift on October 30, 2017.
- Halloween-themed gear and loot, including brand-new zombie-themed Rig skins, available to earn
- “Boss Battle” mode, which starts on October 13, 2017. It allows players to take on their favorite final bosses from each of the Infinite Warfare zombies modes. It begins with the first chapter, Zombies in Spaceland, and continues with the following chapters becoming available, two per week, ending with the ultimate battle in The Beast from Beyond. (Players must own DLC packs to access DLC chapters.)
- Return of Gesture Warfare multiplayer mode to celebrate Halloween, which runs now through October 12, 2017, and allows fans to use gestures to humiliate and annihilate their opponents.
- Carnage, a fan-favorite multiplayer map from the Retribution DLC pack, free to play and with double XP for all players from October 12, 2017, through November 1, 2017.