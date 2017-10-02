RuneScape is Coming to Mobile Devices

Jagex is home to the iconic massively multiplayer online roleplaying game RuneScape. They are a tribe of over 300 passionate game developers and specialist teams, and are headquartered in Cambridge, UK.

Jagex has announced that RuneScape is coming soon to mobile devices. Those who want to know more can register interest on the RuneScape website. The registration is in the form of a survey titled “RuneScape Mobile BETA Sign Up.”

RuneScape will soon be available on mobile devices. That’s right – RuneScape. The game you know and love, on your phone or tablet, with a mobile-optimized interface and cross-platform play between mobile and desktop versions. Your game, your character, anywhere!

Jagex says that RuneScape Old School Mobile is coming this winter, with RuneScape Mobile “hot on its heels” in 2018.