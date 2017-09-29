No FM Radio in iPhone 7-8 #1230

The FCC asked Apple to turn on the FM radio inside the iPhone. Apple responded by saying there was no FM chip in either the iPhone 7 or 8. I talk about the ramifications of this acknowledgment and the future of radio. This has been a week where my schedule has been full from early morning to late into the evening. Big things are coming.

My New Personal YouTube Channel
Show Notes:

