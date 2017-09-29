No FM Radio in iPhone 7-8 #1230

The FCC asked Apple to turn on the FM radio inside the iPhone. Apple responded by saying there was no FM chip in either the iPhone 7 or 8. I talk about the ramifications of this acknowledgment and the future of radio. This has been a week where my schedule has been full from early morning to late into the evening. Big things are coming.
You have heard me talk about proximity beacons. I know now how to do it with minimal investment! This course that I endorse and have used successfully is the gateway to deploying proximity beacons for Android.
Show Notes:
- New law illegal to fly drones
- Fire Stick and Dot bundle
- ZTE Axon M foldable smartphone
- Sony XZ1
- Sputnik replica sells for $850,000
- NASA help with finding victims in Mexico
- NASA delays launch
- Use your smartphone to screen scam callers
- Face ID parts cause shortages
- Amazon gives out credits for Amazon music trial
- ACLU challenges DOJ
- Drone detects heartbeats and breathing rates
- AT&T wireless home internet
- Twitter tests longer character limit
- Ford’s $100,000 pickup truck
- Nintendo SNES Classic Launch Day
- Equifax launch free lifetime credit lock service
- US Senate reaches deal on self driving cars
- Google Play $20.00 4K titles
- LG V30
- Moto X Pure Edition Nougat
- Apple Music crosses 30 million subscribers
- IKEA buys Taskrabbit
- Facebook sends help to Puerto Rico
- GoPro Fusion
- Amazon Echo lineup
- Moscow adding AI
- Google’s Family Link
- Toyota and Mazda work together
- Spotify “Time Capsule”
- Roku’s IPO value over $2 billion
- Iphone 7 and 8 does not have FM radio chips
- Whole Foods credit card breach
- Tesla sending battery packs to Puerto Rico
- Aston Martin submarine
