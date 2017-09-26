Zero Day Mac Bug #1229

Looks like a major Zero Day Bug for the new Mac OS and all prior versions. The safety net of running a mac is less secure today than it ever has been and you need to be careful out there. Those that live with a false sense of safety are in for a big surprise at some point.
You have heard me talk about proximity beacons. I know now how to do it with minimal investment! This course that I endorse and have used successfully is the gateway to deploying proximity beacons for Android.
Show Notes:
- Zero Day Exploit.
- iPhone counts your steps
- Dubai starts tests with flying taxis
- SNES Classic emulator
- Microsoft and Facebook undersea data cable
- Elon Musk
- Better prepaid plan?
- Chevrolet Camaro GT4
- Properly hydrated on long flight
- Alphabet internet balloons
- Kids meals app
- GPS to be accurate by one foot
- Lyft app updates for drivers
- BMW wireless charging for the car
- Companies to use AI to stop electricity theft
- M&S trial one hour food delivery
- Joe Biden gives news briefs on Echo and Home
- Trump’s campaign manager had a mole in Facebook?
- Uber CEO calls for change
- Giant iPhone?
- Google and Levi smart jacket
- Comcast goes box free
- Fitbit smartwatch and headphones
- Trump unveils STEM and coding education push
- China blocks WhatsApp
- Univision map of Maria
- Apple releases High Sierra
- Waymo wants less from Uber
- GoPro Hero 6 launch date
- YouTube debut new marketing tools
- Weiner gets 21 months
- North Korea claims Trump declared war with a tweet
- Amazon drops prices on 4k titles
- Netflix coming to more airlines
- Google Home adds reminders
- Deloitte confirms breach
- Autonomous trucks drive across Oregon
- Apple switches from Bing to Google
- Showtime caught mining crypto-coins
- $48.00 security camera
- RavPower mini charger
- Samsung 4k TV
- Tesla Model 3 Info.
- British Airways Remote Tugs.
- Aussie Space Program.
- Chinese De-orbit.
