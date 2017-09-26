Want a movie? Redbox is teaming with Amazon Alexa

Are you a movie fan? There’s been a few good ones this year and more on the way right now. If you can’t get to the theater or don’t want to pay the ridiculous prices they now charge then there are plenty of other options, both online and physical.

One popular physical option is Redbox. You’ve likely seen the little kiosiks both inside and outside of stores. They have permeated the United States.

Well, Redbox has now teamed with Amazon Echo – better known as Alexa. You can now enable the skill and begin using it and right away

Ask a question like Alexa open Redbox, Alexa what’s new at Redbox or Alexa find my nearest kiosk.

“The Redbox Alexa skill allows you discover what new release movies and games are available at your local Redbox kiosk. You can ask about specific titles, or what is new this week. You can also learn about the plot, the rating, and who stars in a movie” Amazon claims

You can enable the skill here. It’s free for everyone, but Redbox will cost you.