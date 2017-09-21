Ctrl – Alt – Del #1228

The history of Ctrl – Alt – Del and why Bill Gates even hates it. Back in the studio next week. Has been a big week very successful meetings.
Show Notes:
- The biggest EV truck
- Bose makes a speaker for your neck
- Netflix adds HDR for iPhone and iPad Pro
- Unions lawsuit against OPM
- Astronaut’s photos of Hurricane Maria
- 10 devices you can use with a VPN
- Amazon plans to hire for new office in NYC
- London Costcutter trial finger vein payments
- DirectTV Now for 1 month free trial
- Mercedes electric SUV built in Alabama
- 13 free productivity tools for Mac
- Low price for refurbished Canon Rebel t6i
- Drop off Amazon returns at Kohl’s
- 7 smart home hubs
- Alexa has new Star Trek skills
- Amazon working on Alexa powered smart glasses
- MGM streaming service
- Moto G5S plus for $230.00
- Tesla getting rid of the Model S
- Stores expected to have more SNES Classics
- Saudi Arabia to lift ban on internet calls
- SEC suspects hackers used stolen information
- Will and Grace on Hulu
- UK lifeboat crew tests drones
- Microsoft’s London retail store
- China urges greater use of AI to predict terrorism
- Facebook to turn over Russia ads to Congress
- Google buying HTC smartphone team
- Synthetic muscle breakthrough
- Bill Gates not a fan of CTRL-ALT-Delete
- Tim Cool and DACA
