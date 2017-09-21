Ctrl – Alt – Del #1228

The history of Ctrl – Alt – Del and why Bill Gates even hates it. Back in the studio next week. Has been a big week very successful meetings.

You have heard me talk about proximity beacons. I know now how to do it with minimal investment! This course that I endorse and have used successfully is the gateway to deploying proximity beacons for Android.

My New Personal YouTube Channel

Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: