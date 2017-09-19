High 5 Fashion from OnePlus Callection

Fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac is well know for his bright use of colours and smiling models, and he’s brought this fantastic sense of fun to a new limited edition of the OnePlus 5. Combining French chic with technology, the new OnePlus 5 JCC+ “is not a mobile phone! it’s a creative machine for fashion expert“.
Branded as “Callection”, de Castelbajac has created an exclusive range of holsters, bags, caps, t-shirts and the limited-edition OnePlus 5 design. All reflect his signature high colour style. I love it!
“We’re always looking to try new things with partners who embody the Never Settle spirit,“ said OnePlus co-founder and Head of Global, Carl Pei. ”It’s been great collaborating with an icon like Jean-Charles Castelbajac, who is continuously bringing game-changing ideas to the fashion industry.”
“I always like looking towards the future,“ said Castelbajac. ”To change the world, you always need to be creative and work with people who are ahead of their time.”
Not entirely too sure I can rock the smartphone holster with confidence, mind you…
In addition to the clothes and phone, there are ten wallpapers drawn by Jean-Charles de Castelbajac. These are pre-loaded on the 5 JCC+ but if you can’t wait, they’re here for download.
Technically identical to the top end OnePlus 5, the Callection 5 JCC+ has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. While available, it’ll retail for the same price at €559 EUR / £499 GBP from 2 October on OnePlus.net.
Can’t wait that long? There’s a pop-up event at fashion boutique colette in Paris at 11:00 CEST 22 September. Sadly, the colette retail store is closing in December so this could be your last chance to visit and Paris is lovely in the autumn….