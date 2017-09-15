BlueTooth Malware #1226

Show Note links tonight have been taken over by Executive Producer Kirk Corless and I am very appreciative. Tonights show brings news of a serious BlueTooth Malware threat that has found a new attack vestor. Plus I share with you some revelations I have had in the proximity beacon space. There are significantly more opportunities at a fraction of the cost.
You have heard me talk about proximity beacons. I know now how to do it with minimal investment! This course that I endorse and have used successfully is the gateway to deploying proximity beacons for Android.
Show Notes:
- Styx sings farewell
- Kaspersky urges customers to stay
- Japan’s latest robot
- Google Street View/VR
- Boost your WiFi
- Organize your Geek stuff
- Parrot Mambo
- Sperm microscope
- NSA spied on *NSYNC?
- Apple Care price increase
- 2018 Toyota RAV4
- Voicemail as a status update during an emergency
- Google employees sue for pay discrimination
- Motorola Oreo updates
- Lyft expanding to go international
- Lenovo Yoga 720
- New Bluetooth malware
- Malicious apps slip past Google
- Hopper Flex Watch
- Google auto delete Android backups
- ISP’s privacy law
- Slack updates
- Scientist shocks himself
- Reddit troll ban
- Chinese iPhone X face masks
- Equifax hackers stole credit card transactions
- Google stops warrants
- Latest iTunes update
- Game of Thrones Season 8
- Space X blows up rockets
- Google Pixel 2
- UK new data protection laws
- Voter registration websites
- GoPro Hero 6 4k
- Facebook Messenger 1.3 Billion users
- Apple Face ID
- Bose headphones with Google assistant
- Facebook snooze button
- Starbucks updating wireless chargers
- Tesla All electric semi truck
- Sprint selling Essential phones
- Samsung to make cars smarter
- Daily Deal
- Quick Charge Battery Pack
