BlizzCon Virtual Ticket Now Available

The BlizzCon Virtual Ticket is available now in the Blizzard Shop in the Americans, Europe, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Korea, and Southeast Asia. Pricing and availability varies by region. It is a good option for people who are unable to attend BlizzCon in person.

For starters, the Virtual Ticket unlocks live access to all the stages at BlizzCon 2017 – and in addition to the game updates, developer discussions, and community contests you’ve come to enjoy, you’ll also get access to events featuring community creators, voice actors, and more. Our new BlizzCon All Access channel will act as your guided tour through the event and around the show floor.

The BlizzCon 2017 Virtual Ticket includes:

Developer and Community Events

Costume and Talent Contests

Closing Ceremony

Exclusive Interviews

Behind the Scenes & From the Floor

Pre-show Video Series (weekly videos)

Enhanced Esports Viewing

Goody Bag Discount – Get $10 USD off this year’s BlizzCon Goody Bag (Supplies are limited.)

In-Game Goodies – Unlock this year’s BlizzCon in-game items for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, StarCraft II, Diablo III and Heroes of the Storm.

Two in-game goodies are special mounts for World of Warcraft players. The Stormwind Skychaser is the mount for the Alliance, and the Orgrimmar Interceptor is the mount for the Horde. Those items are already available in-game for players who purchase the BlizzCon 2017 Virtual Ticket.