Buy a World of Warcraft Charity Pet – Help Disaster Relief

Blizzard Entertainment has a history of creating charity pets that World of Warcraft players can purchase. A percentage of the money raised by players who buy the charity pet goes to a specific charity. Players get a cute pet that can follow their character around in-game.

In the past, the percentage of money that went to a charity from the sale of a charity pet ranged from 50% to 100%. This year, Blizzard released the new charity pet – Shadow fox – early (before BlizzCon 2017 that takes place in November.) Their reason for the early release was because they wanted to act now to help those who were affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, or by the flooding in South Asia.

For every Shadow fox adopted between now and December 31, 2017, 100% of the $10 USD adoption fee will be donated to both American Red Cross Disaster Relief and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Disaster Relief Fund.

Blizzard points out that your donation will be split equally between the both organizations. Half will go to the American Red Cross to help people affected by disasters big and small in the U.S. The other half will go to the IFRC to help Red Cross Red Crescent Societies respond to disasters through their Disaster Relief Emergency Fund.

The Shadow fox pet has a color-changing coat with light and shadow effects. Sometimes the Shadow fox is yellow, and other times it is purple. As with other World of Warcraft pets, you purchase one and all of your World of Warcraft characters will be able to use it.