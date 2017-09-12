Tesla & Irma #1225

Sorry for no show-notes last show folks I explain during the show tonight. I also talk about the Tesla & Irma discussion going on how Tesla made certain Tesla’s have longer range via a software update. I also cover more info about the Equifax breach. Full show tonight. I will also have a big update on the Gems in the coming days. Hold off from buying more from Royaltie.
Show Notes:
- Remeber 9/11.
- Tesla & Irma.
- Facebook Instant Video.
- Credit Freeze.
- Equifax App MIA.
- Equifax Lawsuits.
- Equifax Questions.
- Sue Equifax.
- Custom Nike’s.
- AI Arms Race.
- Windows 10 Bugs.
- iPhone Upgrade Program.
- Apple Watch Heart Monitoring.
- iPhone X Shortages.
- Startups?
- Monkey Copyright.
- Galaxy Note 8 Records.
- No Weed by Drone.
- Stephen King Movies.
- iPhone X.
- Apple TV Update.
- RIAA Convictions.
- Pixel Repair from Harvey.
- Hospital Death Violations.
- Super NES Sold Out.
- Comcast Sues Vermont.
- Hurricane Irma Green to Brown.
- Tesla Superchargers.
- Google Appeals EU.
- New Fire Tv Models.
- Facebook Spying in Spain.
- VW all in on EV.
- Google versus Symantec SSL.
- Cassini Wild Waves Image.
- Anker Gear on Sale.
- Moto E4 Deal.
