Tesla & Irma #1225

Sorry for no show-notes last show folks I explain during the show tonight. I also talk about the Tesla & Irma discussion going on how Tesla made certain Tesla’s have longer range via a software update. I also cover more info about the Equifax breach. Full show tonight. I will also have a big update on the Gems in the coming days. Hold off from buying more from Royaltie.

Show Notes:

