Homitt 20 Cans Soft Pack Cooler Review

We live a very active lifestyle here in Hawaii whether it be beach outings or sports events the kids are involved in. The folks at Homitt sent me their 20 Cans Soft Pack Cooler to review. Like any product we test here at Geek News Central it gets a real world use. Yesterday my son had a cross country meet where we were going to be at the event for six hours. So at the last minute, I grabbed the Homitt 20 Cans Soft Pack Cooler and loaded it up with ice, water, gator aide and stuffed in some food to keep cool.

The cooler has a very thick barrier to keep the cold in and the heat out. It’s small enough to be perfect for a day outing and large enough to keep refreshments cold for the duration. Overall I was pleased with the performance as the cooler was in direct Hawaii sunlight for 5 hours and yet at the end of the day, there was still unmelted ice in the bag. It was in direct 90-degree sunlight for five hours most coolers would not have fared as well.

The only challenge I had with the cooler and it may because it’s new is that the zipper is really tight. Not to take anything away from the cooler you just have to use some force to unzip the top of the bag. Hopefully, designed that way to maintain cooler integrity.

Checking the bag 24 hours later, the bag still has a little bit of ice and the water is still cold. So overall I am pleased with the performance. I only put about 1/3 of a 10-pound bag of ice in the bag to start with. The price on this cooler does not come in cheap it retails for $109.99 but given the performance and holding up to five hours of direct sunlight and keeping things cold for its utility and the capacity this is a great beach or day trip cooler that’s easy to carry and you can be assured your refreshments will stay cold.

