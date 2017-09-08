Equifax Security Breach #1224

Equifax the holder of millions of credit reports and banking information was hacked. In the biggest blunder, the online world has seen to date. A vendor who’s security was lacking has now resulted in the exposure of 143 Million consumers Social Security Numbers, Date of Birth, Drivers License info and everything else banks use to identify us has been lost. This company needs to be made an example of and banned from doing any further business in the United States. This is a security failure in a system that should never have failed.

