R.B.I. Baseball 17 Now on Nintendo Switch

R.B.I. Baseball was released in 1986 for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). After more than two decades, R.B.I. Baseball is excited to bring back R.B.I. Baseball to Nintendo Platforms. R.B.I. Baseball 17 is now available for Nintendo Switch.
R.B.I. Baseball 17 is officially licensed by MLB and the MLBPA. It is available for $29.99 on Nintendo Switch. You can purchase it as a digital download or from participating retailers such as GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart and Target.
Game Highlights:
- Accessible, Fast-paced, Fun: Play full nine-inning game in less than 20 minutes with easy-to-use two button controls.
- Authentic MLB Experience: Play with all 30 MLB teams, 30 detailed ballparks and over 1,000 MLB players with detailed attributes
- Your Team, Your Way: Modify lineups with complete MLB rosters or play classic R.B.I. Baseball rosters. Stay current with downloadable roster updates throughout the 2017 season.
- Stats: Track season stats by team, player and league leaders across multiple seasons.