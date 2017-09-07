R.B.I. Baseball 17 Now on Nintendo Switch

R.B.I. Baseball was released in 1986 for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). After more than two decades, R.B.I. Baseball is excited to bring back R.B.I. Baseball to Nintendo Platforms. R.B.I. Baseball 17 is now available for Nintendo Switch.

R.B.I. Baseball 17 is officially licensed by MLB and the MLBPA. It is available for $29.99 on Nintendo Switch. You can purchase it as a digital download or from participating retailers such as GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart and Target.

Game Highlights: