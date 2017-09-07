Blizzard Opened an Esports Arena in Los Angeles

Blizzard Entertainment announced that it has opened Blizzard Arena Los Angeles. The Burbank, California venue was custom-designed and built with amenities to accommodate top esports competitors and their fans. High profile events for Hearthstone esports and Overwatch esports have already been scheduled.

The Blizzard Arena is intended to be the hot destination for premier esports competition. Multiple broadcasts and events can be run out of Blizzard Arena simultaneously because it has multiple sound stages, control rooms and player lounges throughout the facility. There will also be an on-site Blizzard store that will open during events and feature a rotating selection of gear and goods based on the event that is taking place.

The Overwatch Contenders Playoffs will run the weekend of October 7-8, 2017. This event will be the grand opening event of Blizzard Arena Los Angeles. The Summer Championship for the Hearthstone Championship Tour will take place on October 13, 2017.

The Overwatch League launches later this year, and Blizzard Arena Los Angeles will be the home for the inaugural season.