NRG Esports Signed 17-Year-Old Overwatch Pro for $150K

The Overwatch League consists of nine teams that are located around the globe. Andy Miller is the Chairman and Founder of NRG ESports, which is the Overwatch League team based in San Francisco. NRG Esports has signed a teenage Overwatch pro player for $150K.

Jay “sinatraa” Won is 17-years-old and a North American Overwatch star. ESPN reported that “sinatraa” signed a $150,000 per-year-contract with NRG ESports and has joined NRG’s Overwatch League roster. His mother had to sign the agreement because Jay “sinatraa” Won is a minor.

His salary is $100,000 per-year above the league minimum, with revenue-sharing options available. He, and his future teammates, are entitled to 50 percent of team bonuses, per Overwatch League rules.

On August 9, 2017, NRG eSports announced that Brad Rajani would be the new head coach for NRG’s Overwatch League team. The same announcement stated that Seamus “Seamoose” Anderson would be moving from his position as coach of NRG’s Overwatch squad.

Brad Rajani was formerly co-owner of Selfless Gaming, where he was a coach. Selfless Gaming disbanded on July 7, 2017. Jay “sinatraa” Won left Selfless Gaming when it disbanded. Now, “sinatraa” has reunited with his former coach.

Jay “sinatraa” Won is considered one of the best North American DPS players. He competed as part of the North American Overwatch World Cup team. That team will compete at BlizzCon in Anaheim, California, on November 3-4, 2017, with an opening match against South Korea.