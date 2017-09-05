Niantic Updates Pokémon GO Safari Zone Event

Niantic has been offering several special Pokémon GO events. There was one in Chicago, followed by one in Yokohama. Soon, it will be time for players in Europe to participate in the Pokémon GO Safari Zone event.

The first series of Pokémon GO Safari Zone events in Europe are just around the corner! On September 16, official Pokémon GO Safari Zone activities will be taking place at Unibail-Rodamco Shopping Centers located in CenterO in Oberhausen (Germany), Les Quatre Temps in Paris (France) and La Maquinista in Barcelona (Spain).

At each event, players will receive an in-game medal and special 2km Eggs from the various PokéStops found and each of those shopping centers. Lures will be activated all day at each PokéStop at the events so players can catch Pokémon together.

Some of the Pokémon players might find include Kangaskhan, Chansey, Larvitar, and others. There is also a chance that players will spot Shiny Pikachu, Shiny Magikarp, and various forms of Unown. Gym and Raid Battles will not be available at those shopping centers during the events.

Niantic states that attendees will receive Trainer kits for joining the day’s Pokémon-catching activities. There will be special offers for Pokémon GO Trainers in each of the participating shopping centers and in select stores.

Soon, players will be able to reserve free, nontransferable tickets to each of these Pokémon GO Safari Zone events that will take place on September 16, 2017. It sounds like the tickets will have a QR code, which is required in order to participate in the event. Everyone who claims a ticket must be over the age of 13 and must present a valid photo ID.

In addition, Niantic has announced a few more Pokémon GO Safari Zone events:

October 7, 2017

* Fisketorvet – Copenhagen, Denmark

* Centrum Černý Most – Prague, The Czech Republic

October 14, 2017

* Mall of Scandinavia – Stockholm, Sweden

* Stadshart Amstelveen – Amstelveen, The Netherlands.