Star Wars Last Jedi Stamps

To celebrate the latest instalment of the Star Wars story, the UK’s Royal Mail has announced a special set of Star Wars stamps and other collectibles based on characters from The Last Jedi. The stamps depict Maz Kanata, Chewbacca, Supreme Leader Snoke, Porgs (whatever they are!) and the droids BB-8, R2-D2, C-3PO and K-2SO who was previously seen in Rogue One.

Available in the UK from 12 October, the eight 1st class stamps are designed by Malcolm Tween who has a serious track record in Star Wars illustration. Plus, the droid stamps have secret details that only appear under UV light.

The stamps can be pre-ordered now, though I’m not sure about delivery outside of the UK. Prices are UK£5.20 for a standard sheet and £6.50 for a presentation pack.