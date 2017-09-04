DJI to Showcase Two New Drones and Unique Sphere Mode

DJI has introduced two new drones, the Mavic Pro Platinum and Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian, and announced the “Sphere” mode for the Spark at IFA 2017 in Berlin.

The DJI Mavic Pro Platinum takes all of the advanced features of the Mavic Pro which revolutionized personal flight and builds on them. It is ideal for travelers, amateur photographers and outdoor sports enthusiasts.

With an 11 percent gain in flight time taking it up 30 minutes coupled with a 60% noise power reduction, the Mavic Pro Platinum provides the best portable drone experience yet. Additionally, the drone’s compact and powerful body has also been created with an attractive platinum colored shell.

Pilots of the Mavic Pro Platinum benefit from a portable, powerful, and easy-to-use camera drone that features a 4K stabilized camera, 4.3 mile (7km) range, innovative FlightAutonomy technology to sense obstacles up to 49ft (15m) away and a range of intelligent flight modes that make it extremely fun and easy to fly.

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian is the professional drone photographer’s perfect tool. It now has a sleek matte-gray Obsidian color shell featuring a magnesium, electroplated, and anti-fingerprint coated gimbal which requires a higher standard manufacturing technique.

For professionals who demand excellence while capturing images and video for a commercial client, the Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian has a large 1” CMOS sensor and a 4K 60fps recording capability to ensure a professional outcome in any situation.

DJI Spark lets you capture stunning “Sphere” panorama images. Spark is an easy-to-use, fun-to-fly mini camera drone that lifts off from the palm of your hand to capture and share those special moments on the go. Spark is the first consumer drone that users can control by hand gestures alone.

With the newly introduced Sphere mode in the Panorama photo feature, users now have more ways to enjoy the Spark and can easily produce a panoramic photo with a fisheye lens effect. This “Sphere” can then be shared directly to social media sites, some of which already support interactive images. The new feature will be included in the forthcoming DJI GO 4 mobile app and Spark firmware updates.

With a retail price of $1,099, the Mavic Pro Platinum is available for pre-order immediately at store.dji.com and will begin shipping in September. The Mavic Pro Fly More Combo will be available at a later date with a retail price of $1,399. Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian will retail for $1,499 and will also be available in September at the DJI Store online and at DJI Flagship Stores and authorized dealers worldwide.