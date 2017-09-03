Phoenix Labs Kicks Off Dauntless Closed Beta

Phoenix Labs has created a game called Dauntless, which is coming Free-to-Play to PC in 2017. The Founder’s Alpha has ended, and a Closed Beta has begun. Anyone who owns or purchases a Dauntless Founder’s Pack at any tier will be able to participate in the Dauntless Closed Beta.

Dauntless is a co-op, action RPG coming to PC, currently in early access. Battle ferocious Behemoths, craft powerful weapon, and forge your legend in the Shattered Isles.

The Closed Beta started on September 1, 2017, and will run until the Open Beta. (The start date of the Open Beta is “to be determined”.) The early stages of the Beta will be entirely populated by those who have purchased any of the Founder’s Packs.

I couldn’t find any information on the Dauntless website that gave details about what the Founder’s Pack’s cost or what they contain. GameSpot reported that each Founder’s Pack contains an assortment of items to use in-game.

The least expensive option is $40 and gives players “champion status” for 90 days, increasing Behemoth drops. GameSpot also says the Founder’s Packs include a kit of consumable items, an in-game title and forum icon, and an exclusive flare. There is also a $70 Hero pack, that comes with all of the above plus 10 Chromo Cores to dye your gear and 10 Transmog Stones to change your gear’s appearance.