Legendary Pokémon and EX Raid Battle Field Test Added to Pokémon GO

Niantic announced that three Legendary Pokémon, and an EX Raid Battle Field Test are being added to Pokémon GO. The Legendary Pokémon will be available for a limited time, and the EX Raid Battle Field Test will be available only to those who are invited to participate.

As of August 31, 2017, three Legendary Pokémon have been added to Pokémon GO. These newly added Pokémon can be obtained via Raid Battles. All three Legendaries come from the Johto region, and all will be available from now through September 30, 2017.

Raikou is an Electric-type Legendary Pokémon and can be battled throughout the Americas.

Entei is a Fire-type Legendary Pokémon and can be battled throughout Europe and Africa.

Suicune is a Water-type Legendary Pokémon and can be battled throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

On September 30, all three of these Legendary Pokémon will move to a different location and be available for Trainers to battle with friends until October 31. They will make their final stop in the last remaining location on October 31. Raikou, Entei, and Suicune will be available for this limited time period, so be sure to battle against them when they arrive at Gyms near you!

In addition, Niantic has begun an EX Raid Battle (which used to be called Exclusive Raid Battle) field-testing phase at select Gyms. During this test, they will be making periodic adjustments to EX Raid eligibility requirements, frequency, times, locations, and durations.

The first EX Raid Passes will be sent out soon. Those who are invited will have an opportunity to try out the new system as early as September 6, 2017.