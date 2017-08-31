Hearts for Texas #1223

My heart goes out for all those folks affected in Texas and Louisiana. We know we have Ohana members in the affected area so please consider a healthy donation to the charity of your choice.
You have heard me raving about GEMS. Simply the best viral marketing tool I have ever used.
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- IRS and Social Tracking.
- Cancer Killing NanoMachines.
- Mandatory Backdoors.
- Pacemaker Recall.
- Girl Coding Books.
- Uber Down.
- iPhone 2019.
- See NASA Eclipse Coverage.
- More SETI Signals.
- Swappa.
- Pizza Delivery.
- Windows 10 Tricks.
- Millennium Falcon.
- Amazon Deals?
- Facebook for Harvey.
- Hyperloop Record.
- Android Warning.
- NASA and JSC.
- NEST Thermostat Lower Price.
- Facebook Video Hub.
- Mavic Pro Platinum.
- Comcast Sues Vermont.
- Eclipse Lawsuit.
- Patent Troll Pays.
- Instagram Hack.
- Voxi.
- EX-CIA Raises 40 Million.
- Tesla Price Drop.
- Lyft Expansion.
- Philips Earbuds.
- 25K Autonomous Car Legislation.
- Alexa Parental Controls.
- Deliv Expands.
- Net Neutrality Debacle.
- Samsung Self Driving Cars.
- R2D2.
- Win 10 Fall Update.
- Spotify Podcast lead out.
- Sandisk 400gb Micro SD Card.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More