Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition Available for Pre-Order

Microsoft announced that Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition, is now available for pre-order. Limited quantities are available. Microsoft suggests that those who are interested “Get it before it’s gone forever”. Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition costs $499.99, and will be available on November 7, 2017.

The Project Scorpio Edition features a custom design and vertical stand. The console, and the controller, each have a limited edition Project Scorpio badge on them. Every Xbox One X Project Scorpio console has a unique serial number.

Memory and Storage:

8GB Flash Memory

1TB HDD Internal Storage

12GB GDDR5 at 326 GB/s

Video Capabilities:

4K UHD Blu-ray Optical Disc Drive, HDMI

HDMI 2.0b (out), 2160p @ 60Hz, AMD FreeSync

HDR10 Support

Audio Components:

DTS 5.1

DOLBY Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos

PCM 2.0, 5.1. 7.1

Wireless Capability

WiFi – Dual band wireless Wi-Fi Direct for home networks

IR – IR Blaster Send and receive signals

Connectivity

Power Port

1 HDMI Ports (1 HDMI 1.4b in, 1 HDMI 2.0b out)

3 USB 3.0 Ports

IR Out

S/PDIF

Ethernet Port



