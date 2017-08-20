Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition Available for Pre-Order

Microsoft announced that Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition, is now available for pre-order. Limited quantities are available. Microsoft suggests that those who are interested “Get it before it’s gone forever”. Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition costs $499.99, and will be available on November 7, 2017.
The Project Scorpio Edition features a custom design and vertical stand. The console, and the controller, each have a limited edition Project Scorpio badge on them. Every Xbox One X Project Scorpio console has a unique serial number.
Memory and Storage:
- 8GB Flash Memory
- 1TB HDD Internal Storage
- 12GB GDDR5 at 326 GB/s
Video Capabilities:
- 4K UHD Blu-ray Optical Disc Drive, HDMI
- HDMI 2.0b (out), 2160p @ 60Hz, AMD FreeSync
- HDR10 Support
Audio Components:
- DTS 5.1
- DOLBY Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos
- PCM 2.0, 5.1. 7.1
Wireless Capability
- WiFi – Dual band wireless Wi-Fi Direct for home networks
- IR – IR Blaster Send and receive signals
Connectivity
- Power Port
- 1 HDMI Ports (1 HDMI 1.4b in, 1 HDMI 2.0b out)
- 3 USB 3.0 Ports
- IR Out
- S/PDIF
- Ethernet Port