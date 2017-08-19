Mass Effect: Andromeda Announced End of Single-Player Updates

Mass Effect: Andromeda was created by Bioware (which was acquired by Electronic Arts). The Mass Effect Andromeda Team has sad news for people who enjoy playing the game solo. They are not going to release any more single-player or in-game story content.

A brief update on the Mass Effect: Andromeda website explains a change to the game.

Early in development, we decided to focus Mass Effect: Andromeda’s story on the Pathfinder, the exploration of the Andromeda galaxy, and the conflict with the Archon. The game was designed to further expand on the Pathfinder’s journey through this new galaxy with story-based multiplayer missions and we will continue to tell stories in the Andromeda Galaxy through our upcoming comics and novels, including the fate of the quarian ark. Our last update, 1.10, was the final update for Mass Effect: Andromeda. There are no planned future patches for single-player or in-game story content.

The Mass Effect Andromeda team says that their multiplayer team will provide details of their ongoing support and upcoming content, including new multiplayer missions, character kits, and what’s in store for N7 Day.

It appears that those who want to continue playing Mass Effect: Andromeda will not be able to play it as a single-player game, and must switch to multiplayer instead (if they would like to see new content). Ars Technica reported that Bioware says the multiplayer modes will receive more “story-based APEX missions.”