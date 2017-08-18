iOS 11 Law Enforcement Switch #1221

Apple has implemented and Law Enforcement Switch in iOS 11 that allows users to turn off TouchID very simply. This is sure to rub the government the wrong way. But Apple continues to push boundaries in making it harder for Law Enforcement to get access to all the encrypted data within the phone. What was once a hard thing to turn off can now be done in seconds. Plus a deep look at what tech companies are doing including mine following what happened in Charlottesville.
Show Notes:
- 1600 Amazon Echo Dots.
- iOS 11 Law Enforcement Switch.
- Cox Extortion Racket.
- Charlottesville and Tech.
- Spotify and White Supremacist.
- Russia throws ban hammer.
- Uber Ban Hammer.
- GAB?
- Dreamhost versus DOJ.
- Girl Scouts and Space.
- Obi-Wan Kenobi Movie.
- Hacked and Informed by Intercept.
- X-37B Preps for Flight.
- Anker 4-Port Car Charger.
- Refurb Galaxy Note 4 Recall.
- Speed up Streaming.
- Bug Hunting Resources.
- Google App Update.
- Windows 10 Install Video.
- Shaming Politicians through Billboards.
- Raspberry PI Course.
- Twitter Eclipse Stream.
- Google Home Voice Calling.
- Movado Android Wear.
- Essentials in Pre-Sale.
- Facebook Clickbait.
- Hyundai Electric Car.
- Reddit Video.
- YouTube Live Expands.
- AT&T Gets Knocked Out.
- Congress wants Answers of DDOS.
- Skypes new skin.
- Voting Machine data Open Storage.
- Volvo Special Sunroof Screens for Eclipse.
- Apple Hack.
- Github CEO shopping his replacement.
- Hacking a Car.
- Comcast Mobile Deal.
- AT&T Bribe.
- Daily Deal.
