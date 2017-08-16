Blizzard Entertainment Released StarCraft: Remastered

Blizzard Entertainment has released StarCraft: Remastered. It is described as “Blizzard Entertainment’s lovingly crafted upgrade of the real-time strategy classic and its legendary expansion “Brood War”. Blizzard announced StarCraft: Remastered in March, saying the game would be out “later this summer.” You can purchase StarCraft: Remastered for $14.99 USD.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential strategy games of all time, StarCraft and Brood War tell the story of the first interstellar war between three distinctive factions: the Earth-born terrans, psi-powered protoss, and hive minded zerg. StarCraft: Remastered lets players reexperience the saga of iconic characters like Jim Raynor, High Templar Tassadar, and Kerrigan, through upgraded 4K visuals, enhanced audio and music, and new illustrated story interludes.

StarCraft: Remastered provides players with an arsenal of new updates and features including:

Full graphical upgrade of the original StarCraft and the StarCraft: Brood War expansion

and the expansion Widescreen UHD support for up to 4K resolution

Matchmaking and leaderboards

Player profiles that track individual statistics

Cloud saving for campaign progress, hotkeys, and replays

Improved high fidelity music and sound

Ability to switch between Remastered and the original StarCraft with the click of a button

StarCraft: Remastered is available now for Windows and Mac PCs. It is available in English, Brazilian Portuguese, Latin American Spanish, French, German, European Spanish, Italian, Polish, Russian, Korean, Japanese, and simplified and traditional Chinese.