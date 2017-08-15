Data Demands #1220

The DOJ is making Data Demands of Dreamhost as they are looking for more info about the rioters who it appears the DOJ felt was organized through the site and will likely end up being an epic court battle. But more worrisome is the depth of data they are looking for. I discuss how Google and GoDaddy brought out the ban hammer over the past 24 hours as well..

You have heard me raving about GEMS. This is as slick as it gets in viral marketing. Order here and let know how you use them and I will keep you up to date on how my viral marketing is working.

My New Personal YouTube Channel

Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: