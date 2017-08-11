Twitch Collaborates with Blizzard Entertainment

Twitch announced that they are collaborating with Blizzard Entertainment again to bring players a Legendary Loot Chest for Heroes of the Storm. This is not the first time the two companies have collaborated in this way.

In June, the offer was a Golden Loot Box for Overwatch for current and new Twitch Prime members. That offer is valid through August 20, 2017. In addition, there is another offer for Overwatch players who have Twitch Prime.

From August 10th – September 10th, Twitch Prime members will receive five Loot Boxes* for Overwatch. Then, in October, Twitch Prime members will receive five more Loot Boxes containing skins, emotes, highlight intros, and other in-game items to customize your heroes.

The asterisk leads to: Offer valid only in regions where Twitch Prime is available. Must own Overwatch to redeem. Loot Box does not include any seasonal event items. Content of Loot Box is random. Each Blizzard account may only redeem one code per promotional item.

At the time, Twitch stated that similar promotions would be coming in the months ahead for Heroes of the Storm players and for Hearthstone players. The Heroes of the Storm offer is valid right now. From August 17 to October 10, anyone who links their Amazon Prime account to their Twitch account will receive one Legendary Loot Chest that contains at least one Legendary item for Heroes of the Storm.

Players who are not currently a Twitch Prime member can sign up for a free Twitch Prime trial. Those who get Twitch Prime also get the benefits that come from Amazon Prime, including streaming movies and TV shows to ad-free viewing of your favorite Twitch streamers.