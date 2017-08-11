Piracy in Hawaii #1219

Seems some copyright trolls have invaded the Hawaiian Islands and are sending old school demand letters for movie piracy. The first victim a 72yr old man that has no clue on what they are even talking about. Once again the movie industry seems the can extort money from Internet users without much in the way of proof. Plus all the tech news you can handle. Very late start to the show tonight as the second round of panic is setting in for SoundCloud podcasters.
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- Piracy in Hawaii.
- FCC Insanity.
- Uber in App Chat.
- Genome Editing.
- Google Engineer.
- SoundCloud on Death Watch.
- Lego Space Shuttle.
- Kid Eclipse Book.
- History of Eclipses.
- Mars Sky.
- Password Managers.
- Steering Wheel and Two Phones.
- Book your Labor Day Flights Now.
- Vertu Sale.
- Nasa Plasma Motor.
- Facebook Original Videos.
- Student Deals.
- China VPN Crackdown.
- Tesla 3 Battery.
- Keep your fly Zipped up.
- Foxconn rips Wisconsin Off.
- Canada Netflix Price Hike.
- Amazon Head to Head with Ticketmaster.
- FCC Chair Conflict of Interest.
- Don’t Lick Fidget Spinner.
- HBO Bounty.
- AMD Competes with Intel.
- iPhone 8 Launch Push.
- Surface Woes.
- Alibaba Car Vending Machines.
- RCA Roku TV.
- Block Social Get Sued.
- Car Ownership to Decline?
- Asteroid to Miss.
- Gnarbox.
- Snap Earnings.
- Nvidia Earnings.
- 17yr old Scores $10k.
- Windows 10 – Power Users.
- Essential Delay.
- Moto Z Deal.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS | More