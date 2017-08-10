Niantic Reveals Details About the Pikachu Outbreak

Niantic has announced more details about the Pikachu Outbreak event. It started on August 9, 2017, and will continue through August 15, 2017. The Pikachu Outbreak will take place in Yokohama, Japan.

The event started yesterday with a boat-full of Pikachu and a 17-meter long airship that has Pikachu artwork on it. A Pikachu’s Walk event will happen “from time to time”. It involves 20 Pikachu taking a leisurely walk.

There will be a Pikachu Carnival Parade on August 14, 2017. It is a one-time, standing-only, event that will include more than 100 Pikachu. People who want to watch are encouraged to wear something yellow or their own Pikachu-related items.

During the Pikachu Outbreak, Trainers will be able to explore two special Kanto and Johto-themed parks. At Red Brick Park, Trainers will more frequently encounter Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region in the Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue video games. Meanwhile, Trainers in Cup Noodle Museum Park will be more likely to find Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region in the Pokémon Silver and Pokémon Gold video games.

In addition, Trainers will have the opportunity to encounter some Pokémon that are rarely encountered in Japan, including Mr. Mime. Spinning the Photo Disc at the PokéStops found at each park may award Trainers with special 2km Eggs with the potential to hatch a greater variety of Pokémon than usual.

On the last day of the Pikachu Outbreak, there will be a “Water Carnival” Super Soaking Splash Show, which includes water cannons and uses up to two tons of water. Pikachu and various performers will be there. Spectators may get completely soaked (depending on the viewing spot). Spectators are recommended to safeguard their mobile phones and other electronic devices from being exposed to water.