Genesis Virtual Guide Teaches Owners About Their Vehicle

Genesis Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California. It distributes, markets, and services Genesis vehicles in the United States. Augmented reality (AR) has come to your luxury car with the Genesis Augmented Reality Manual.

The Genesis Augmented Reality Manual (Genesis Virtual Guide) is now available for the 2017 Genesis G80 and Genesis G90 as a free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Genesis Virtual Guide is a modern take on the traditional owner’s manual, allowing consumers to use their smartphone or tablet to get how-to information for repairs, maintenance, and vehicle features. Using 2-D and 3-D tracking technology, the Virtual Guide is able to deliver in-depth levels of information related to specific parts of Genesis vehicles. The manual will be compatible with 2018 models later this year.

To maximize on customer value, Genesis used quality and consumer survey results to determine the top features to incorporate into the Virtual Guide. The app contains a number of informational guides including: 135 how-to videos and 25 3-D overlay images that appear once users scan areas of their vehicle, like the engine bay. A complete owner’s manual is also included inside the app.

Gone are the days of flipping through pages of novel length owner’s manuals. Users simply launch the Genesis Virtual Guide app on their device and select their vehicle. Once the Virtual Guide is open, the user can select engine, interior, exterior, instrument cluster or Genesis videos from the menu.

Users hold their smartphone or tablet camera in front of the area of the car when they need more information, then simple to understand visuals appear.

The Genesis Virtual Guild can virtually identify and provide convenient how-to information on the following features: