DJI Drones Banned #1218

The US Army has banned the use and purchase of all DJI Drones. Something is big time amiss and the Army is not saying why. Makes you wonder if DJI Drones are calling home to mama with snaps, audio and or GPS position which would be really bad information to be sharing with a Chinese Company.
Show Notes:
- DJI Drones Banned.
- Chinese gaining our HighTech.
- Michelin Concept Tire.
- Tricking a Self Driving Car.
- AI Monitoring our Sleep.
- LA to NYC with No Pilots.
- eLoran?
- Leaked Leaf Images.
- Back to School Traffic Avoidance.
- 8-21 Eclipse Info.
- Galaxy Note 8 Surface – Image Leak.
- Samsung Bribery.
- New Alexa Skills.
- FX Streaming “Idiots”.
- Mohu Leaf Metro TV Antenna.
- HBO Hacker Update.
- iOS 11 Beta 5.
- Faraday gets a Building.
- Netflix’s 1st Acquisition.
- Firefox VR Support.
- A war in Congress over Net Neutrality.
- Shoot to Kill all Drones.
- Google Perfects Photos as you Snap.
- British Kids can have Social Posts Deleted.
- Google Search in Russian no longer Forced on mobile.
- T-Mobile 55+ Years Old Plan.
- Podcast Patent Troll sent Packing.
- Intel Skylake-X pricing and speeds.
- Voice Text?
- YouTube App New Messaging Feature.
- Comcast Sucks.
- Uber Founder not returning as CEO.
- Facebook to Battle Zillow.
- Overseas Corporate Tax on The Uptick.
- Solar Grid Hacking.
- Google Fires Memo Writer.
- New Google Glass.
- ** Driverless Van **.
- Telsa 1.5 Billion Bond Sale.
- Astronaut Pics.
- Hubble Galaxy merger.
- Today’s Deals.
