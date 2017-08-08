DJI Drones Banned #1218

Podcast

The US Army has banned the use and purchase of all DJI Drones. Something is big time amiss and the Army is not saying why. Makes you wonder if DJI Drones are calling home to mama with snaps, audio and or GPS position which would be really bad information to be sharing with a Chinese Company.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes:

