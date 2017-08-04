Privacy for Movie Tickets #1217

Your Privacy for Movie Tickets is what Verizon is promoting at the moment. With campaign details that are nothing short of mind blowing you to can sell your soul and user information to all of Verizon’s partners by simply getting some free movie tickets. You are the product when you allow Verizon to track what you do online. This is exactly why we needed net neutrality.

Show Notes:

