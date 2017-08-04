Privacy for Movie Tickets #1217

Your Privacy for Movie Tickets is what Verizon is promoting at the moment. With campaign details that are nothing short of mind blowing you to can sell your soul and user information to all of Verizon’s partners by simply getting some free movie tickets. You are the product when you allow Verizon to track what you do online. This is exactly why we needed net neutrality.
Show Notes:
- Windows Accessibility.
- Verizon Privacy and Movies.
- WannaCry Hero in Jail.
- WannaCry’s Take.
- Facebook AI Translations.
- FCC back at 5.
- Snapshot lost Billions.
- EV Chargers in London.
- Drone Software Open Sourced.
- Uber Freight.
- Yelp Sells Eat24.
- Google Earth and Exploring.
- Planetary Protection.
- Lunar Station Planning.
- Eclipse Live Streams.
- Send Paypal while in Skype.
- Butt Room on Airlines.
- Facebook Stories no on PC.
- Android Music Management.
- TSA and Guns at Gate.
- Google Images for Recipies.
- Firefox no more Tabs.
- London Acid Attacks.
- Red Hydrogen Reveal.
- China Bot ban.
- Tesla Model 3 Reservations.
- Kids Coding with new Lego Kit.
- iPhone Environmental Impact.
- Crashing Android Apps Crash rank.
- Vector Second Launch.
- Charter Increasing Pricing.
- Back to School Deals.
- Hyperloop at 200mph.
- Spying bad for Admin.
- Pixel to Loose Headphone Jack.
- Android O Launch.
- Paypal Cards and Cash.
- Movies added to NY Library System.
- iOS 11 and Picture Intelligence.
- Carter gets 15 Months.
- Alexa New Streams of Music.
- FCC Reverse Auction.
- GoPro great Quarter Earnings.
- HBO Hack Big.
- Consumer Reports – Winner Chevy Bolt.
- Last Pass Price Hike.
- Moto E4 on Amazon.
