Apple Sold Out to China #1216

Apple Sold out to China in a very big way by bowing to them to remove VPN apps from the Chinese App Store. Shame on Apple and we know now it’s all about the money. There is no principal left, nor is there any fight left to support the good of common man. Very sad day. I have a solid line-up of news tonight so hold on tight as I have a list of major revelations.
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- Apple Sold Out.
- Baltimore PD WTH?
- Awesome Robots!
- Google Tracking your In Store Purchases.
- AI will be the death of us.
- Apple lawsuit Goes Forward.
- Game of Thrones Script Stolen.
- Pandora Looses Less Money.
- Apollo Robbery.
- NYC – Intrepid.
- End Days for Solar Eclipses.
- Saturn Aurora.
- Amazon Fire HD 10’s.
- Galaxy S8 Deal!
- Remote Car Kit.
- Storing Energy.
- Flip Pages to your PC.
- Russian Sanctions and Space.
- Jarrett on Lyft Board.
- Android Bluetooth Battery Indicator.
- Is Sprint on the Ropes?
- Spotify Healthy Growth.
- Russian Internet Bans.
- Android and Photos.
- Netflix, HBO, Prime August Movies.
- Amazon cuts Spyware Phone.
- Amazon Film Studio.
- Samsung Blazing Chip Speeds.
- 590k Robbed of Moving Turck.
- Chrome Mobile Ad Blocker.
- Tech CEO’s on Net Neutrality Hearing.
- Google Calendar Linking.
- Android Apps Meshing up.
- McAfee Failure.
- YouTube / NCAA = Disaster.
- Some Apple Home Specs.
- Weird Signal Determined not from ET.
- Alien Actor has Close Encounter!!
- Rabbits Riding Sheep to prevent drowning.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS | More