TSA New Inspections #1215

The TSA is now going to be requiring you to empty more of your computer back out as it introduced new inspection techniques. So those of you that do not have TSA Pre you’re going to be standing in line longer and grabbing more empty bins. I am back in the normal show groove tonight and even go a little long, this one is packed full of tech goodness. Consider becoming a GNC Insider your contribution goes a long way.
Show Notes:
- Sony a7s ii.
- New TSA Inspections.
- Cable Lobby Snow Job.
- Tesla Model 3.
- Self Driving Car Bill.
- State of the App.
- Russian in Jail 4 Billion Bitcoin Fraud.
- Twitter a sinking ship.
- Your New 534k Car.
- 250K Bug Bounty.
- Asteroid Close Call.
- Programmer Ranking.
- Medical Tape.
- Cortana and Fitbit.
- 1 Billion Whatsapp Users.
- Best Drone.
- Microsoft Rural Broadband Investment.
- New iPhone Concerns.
- Privacy Bill.
- Ugly Rolls Royce.
- Windows 10 Update.
- SpaceX 21 Billion.
- Android / Apple Wifi Hack.
- Broadband Lawsuit.
- YouTube Red and Google Play Merger.
- Comcast Streaming TV.
- Apple iPod.
- Apple 5g.
- Google Land Sharks.
- Bezos Richest for an hour.
- Earnings.
- Amazon Prime Day Earnings.
- Facebook and Magazines?
- Sling Video Production.
- Killer Car Wash.
- Nuke Plant Hack.
- Video Game Player as a Job?
- Sports Brain Injury Report.
- Deals 1.
- Deals 2.
