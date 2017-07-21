Hyper Loop & Elon Musk #1213

If Elon Musk has his way the Hyper Loop will be shooting us between big cities at 700 miles per hour. Where can I sign up just to beat the Honolulu traffic I just need to move. Great line up of topics on today’s show.
Show Notes:
- Local Live Streamed TV.
- FCC Gets 10 Million Comments.
- Google Maps via ISS.
- Hyper Loop NYC to DC.
- SpaceX Big Rocket may go Boom.
- Restore Mission Control.
- Apollo Moon Bag Sold.
- 8-23 Solar Eclipse.
- Rare Wonder Woman Comics.
- Smart Harness helps stroke / injury victims.
- Nintendo.
- Geek Fuel Box.
- No Ice Please.
- Chromebook on Sale.
- Talking Appliances.
- Critical iOS Update.
- Verizon Speed Caps?
- Windows 10 Processor Games.
- NASA Historical Footage.
- Twitter Rules.
- YouTube Battles Extremist.
- Facebook Pages (Groups).
- AI Brain Scans.
- Paypal Taps CC.
- Note 8 Release.
- Deals.
- Alexa in Android.
- Homeland Security Boss.
- Car Play and Google Music.
- Intel smacks Qualcomm.
- YouTube TV Expands.
- Phobos and Hubble.
- Apollo 11 Videos.
- Microsoft Tax.
- Netflix Trailer.
- MGM and Stargate Prequel.
- Game of Thrones Tour.
