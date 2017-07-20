Blizzard Celebrates Necromancer’s First Season with a Giveaway

Blizzard Entertainment has created a giveaway as a way of celebrating the Necromancer’s first Season. Someone will win everything they need to start from scratch with the brand new Necromancer class – and more!

When Diablo III first launched, it came with 5 different classes (each of which could be played as male or female characters). Those classes were: Barbarian, Demon Hunter, Monk, Witch Doctor, and Wizard. Later, the first (and potentially only) expansion to Diablo III was released. The Diablo III: Reaper of Souls expansion added one more class, the Crusader.

Blizzard introduced the Necromancer class into the game in a way they haven’t done before. If you want to play this new class, you have to purchase the Rise of the Necromancer Pack. It comes with two additional character slots (that you can fill with two brand new Necromancers), and other assorted cosmetic items. The Rise of the Necromancer pack costs $14.99 on the Blizzard Store.

Those who play Diablo III know that the game includes Seasons, where you can start a brand new character (or rebirth an existing one) and race to reach the top of the leaderboard. Season 11 just started, and it is the first Season after the Necromancer was added to the game.

Blizzard has a “Season of the Necromancer Giveaway” going on now. To enter, all you need to do is enter your name and Battle.net email on the giveaway’s website. You also must check a box stating that you have read the Official Rules & Regulations.

A total of 5 randomly selected qualified entrants will win:

1 Necromancer T-shirt

1 Diablo III Battle Chest

1 Rise of the Necromancer Pack game code

1 Diablo III Book of Cain Sketchbook

1 Signed copy of the Reaper of Souls Collector’s Edition

The deadline for entering this giveaway is July 26, 2017 at 11:59 PM PST.