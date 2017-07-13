Pokémon GO Fest – Play Worldwide Together

Niantic released some additional information about the Pokémon GO Fest that will take place in Chicago, Illinois. It turns out that Pokémon GO Trainers everywhere can participate in a global challenge with Trainers who are at the Pokémon GO Fest in Chicago. You can help them unlock special rewards worldwide.

The Pokémon GO Fest in Chicago will take place starting at 10:00 AM and ending at 7:00 PM CDT on July 22, 2017. There will be three Challenge Windows: 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM, 12:00 AM to 12:30 PM, and 3:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

During the Challenge Windows, Trainers in Grant Park will attempt to unlock perks for Pokémon GO players around the world by catching certain types of Pokémon. Each Pokémon-type will be tied to a different perk, so Trainers at the park will need to carefully choose which Pokémon they catch.

Fire-type: Candy Bonus

Candy Bonus Water-type: XP Bonus

XP Bonus Grass-type: Stardust Bonus

Stardust Bonus Electric-type: Reduces the distance players must walk to hatch an egg

Reduces the distance players must walk to hatch an egg Rock-type: Buddy Distance Bonus

Buddy Distance Bonus Normal-type: Encounter Rate Bonus

Meanwhile, Trainers outside of Chicago will attempt to catch as many Pokémon as possible during the Challenge Windows to extend the duration of the bonuses unlocked by those attending the event. If Trainers around the world catch enough Pokémon, a mystery challenge will be unveiled in Grant Park that, once completed, will unlock an extra-special bonus across the globe.

In other words, Pokémon GO players who are not able to attend the Pokémon GO Fest in Chicago can still participate from wherever they are. Your efforts can help unlock special rewards.