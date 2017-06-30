Windows 10 Combats Ransomware #1210

The latest update allows Windows 10 to Combat Ransomware in a pretty significant way. Microsoft is doing everything in their power to battle this ongoing issue with Ransomware threat that is taking companies out on a weekly basis. For those companies that do not update their software on a regular basis maybe this will be the incentive they need. Be safe over the 4th, no show on Monday back with you a week from today.

My New Personal YouTube Channel

Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: