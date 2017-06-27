Taking the Tech Away #1209

Have you taken the tech away? My older college kids pissed me off really since I have been back. So I implemented some measures some would consider cruel and unusual punishment. Listen in, I’m guaranteed to give many of you a smile and for the younger listeners send a chill down their spine.
Show Notes:
- SNES. (Shhhh)
- Got Email?
- AT&T Evil Empire.
- Your Finger Prints Please.
- TSA what you Reading?
- Secure those Gadgets.
- Patent Troll Loses.
- Intel Chip Bug.
- Ban back On.
- Apple AR #1.
- Google Medical.
- Breakthrough in Cancer Surgery?
- DHS Active Shooter Training.
- AT& Rural.
- AT&T 8 Rural States.
- Rebel T6 Deal.
- New Anti-Terrorism Group.
- Telegram under Russian Pressure.
- Apple and Hertz.
- Samsung Pay and Discover Card.
- Cool Google Tools for Students.
- Yahoo cuts off AT&T.
- Cool Lyft Update.
- iOS 11 Preview.
- Twitter After Dark.
- Apple AR #2.
- Orions Pit.
- iOS 11 Public Beta Open.
- Reuters Institute Report.
- Windows Defenders Bug.
- Google Home Winner?
- T-Mobile LTE-U
