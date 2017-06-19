Kodak EKTRA Smartphone Now Available in U.S.

Kodak, a company that probably makes you think of cameras, has created the Kodak EKTRA smartphone. It is a photography-focused smartphone that recently became available for purchase in the United States at the price of $399.99.

The Kodak EKTRA is an open market unlocked GSM (Global System for Mobile Communications) device, which means it is compatible and will work on the AT&T and T-Mobile networks in the United States. It is not CDMA (Code Division Multiple Access) compatible, so it will NOT work with Sprint, Verizon, or US Cellular.

At the heart of the Kodak EKTRA smartphone is a 21-megapixel fast focus camera sensor with f2.0 aperture, and an industry leading 13-megapixel front-facing camera with Phase Detection Auto Focus PDAF and f2.2 aperture.

The custom-built camera app is controlled by an intuitive haptic touch, SLR-style Scene Selection Dial, where adjustments are made in real time via a range of settings including HDR, Landscape, Portrait, Macro, Sport, Night-time, Panorama, and Bokeh, alongside a Smart Auto mode which auto-selects the best conditions for your photographs. In Manual mode, more advanced users can adjust exposure, ISO, focus, white balance and shutter speed, with the results being visible on the screen as the changes are made.

The Kodak EKTRA Smartphone includes editing software from SNAPSEED, providing exceptional tools to edit images on the go without having to download any additional apps. This enables users to transform images for professional results similar to many popular desktop images editors. Sharing the results in real time is also easy with integrated social media apps and the Prints app is a simple way to select your best shots to be professionally printed.