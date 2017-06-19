DJI Delivers Spark Mini Drone to First Wave of Customers

DJI, the world leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, is delivering its exciting new Spark mini drone to the first wave of purchasers, with shipments arriving in stores and homes around the world.

Spark is a full-featured drone that fits in almost any bag, ready to launch within seconds to shoot 12-megapixel photos and 1080p videos stabilized with a two-axis mechanical gimbal. It packs an obstacle sensing system and automated flight modes into its soda can-sized body – and can launch from your palm and be controlled by hand gestures alone.

New Spark owners should immediately upgrade the firmware in their drones to take advantage of important new features based on early feedback. The new firmware provides more flexibility by recognizing the selfie gestures right after launching the aircraft from the palm when most of the pilot’s body appears in the frame. Selfies can still be taken from a longer distance after waving and sending Spark away several feet.

In addition, the firmware upgrade provides more ways to control Spark’s flight through the DJI GO 4 app on a mobile device. Based on feedback from early reviewers, the new firmware upgrade allows Spark pilots using mobile devices to smoothly adjust the maximum distance it will fly in some of the QuickShot intelligent flight modes – from 30 feet to 160 feet in Rocket mode, 200 feet in Dronie mode, and 250 feet in Helix mode.