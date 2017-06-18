12th Annual Podcast Awards

Information

Nominations open on July 1st for the 12th Annual Podcast Awards, as the founder of the awards I am excited to see how the event progresses this year as we have updated the website, rules from top top to bottom.

With last years GoFundme campaign and registrations from last year our investment of $5000 to update the site has gone well. We have a lot more work to do but we will see where the budget is at the end of the process.

If you have not yet registered for the podcast awards you need to get registered now and have your audience prepared to nominate your show starting on July 1st.

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.

Leave a Reply

*