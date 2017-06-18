Nominations open on July 1st for the 12th Annual Podcast Awards, as the founder of the awards I am excited to see how the event progresses this year as we have updated the website, rules from top top to bottom.

With last years GoFundme campaign and registrations from last year our investment of $5000 to update the site has gone well. We have a lot more work to do but we will see where the budget is at the end of the process.

If you have not yet registered for the podcast awards you need to get registered now and have your audience prepared to nominate your show starting on July 1st.