GNC #1207 Bank Spying

Did you know that your bank is spying on you when you surf the web? In a shocking report banks arr tracking your every move and deciding before you ever land on their sites if they are going to loan you money or not. Plus all the news of the day and a bit of a schedule change.
Get your Todd Cochrane Signature Edition Podcaster Pro! Limited Quantities
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
- Bank Tracker.
- Netflix and Net Neutrality.
- 7-12-17 A day of Action.
- Netflix Passes Cable Subscribers.
- Amazon Dirty Tricks.
- Track Amazon Prices.
- Apple Health.
- Video Watching.
- Deals Deals Deals.
- Calling Batman.
- Dodge Caravan Recall.
- Facebook AI.
- Android Fax.
- Not a Winner.
- Store on Wheels.
- DirecTV Signup Deals.
- Lyft Electric.
- Update your Router.
- Twitter Tweaks.
- Microsoft Surface Pro Review.
- Slack in Play?
- Yahoo Mess.
- HP Plastic.
- Amazon Dash Deal.
- Facebook Feedback.
- Uber Sued.
- Canada Bans.
- Tim Cook Interview.
- B&H Phone Deal.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More