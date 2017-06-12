Samsung Introduced First HDR QLED Gaming Monitors

Samsung Electronics introduced the future of gaming with their new CHG90 and CHG70 curved monitors, which feature the powerful High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture enhancement technology typically reserved for televisions. When combined with the CHG90’s ultra-wide design and the CHG70’s quantum dot composition, this HDR integration produces a realistic, detailed picture that showcases games exactly as developers intended, and dramatically improves gameplay with crisper colors and sharper contrast.

The QLED quantum dot technology delivers a new metal core and supports both approximately 125 percent of the sRGB color spectrum and 95 percent of the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI-P3) motion picture standard to deliver an exceptionally wide color range.

Samsung’s CHG90 sets the new visual standard for gaming displays by projecting a 32:9 aspect ratio and 3,840×1,080 double full HD (DFHD) resolution across a 49-inch screen. The CHG90 literally extends the playing field for gamers, with its broad design surpassing industry standards while simultaneously representing the widest monitor in the company’s gaming portfolio. The monitor delivers stunning 1,800R curvature and an ultra-wide 178-degree viewing angle, maintaining content visibility from any location within a given space.

Available in 27- and 31.5-inch variations, the CHG70 integrates HDR and quantum dot technologies, with a 144Hz refresh rate further helping to bring out the best in gaming content. This combination offers gamers a viewing arena that is brighter (600nit peak brightness), clearer (2,560×1,440 WQHD resolution) and more luminous, and which brings the slightest visual nuances to the forefront in extremely light or dark environments.

The CHG90 and CHG70 arrive as the first Samsung gaming monitors to feature AMD’s new Radeon FreeSync 2 technology. This frontline functionality eliminates the stuttering and tearing that often disrupt gameplay to drive seamless frame transitions. Likewise, Radeon FreeSync 2 supports a wide color gamut to showcase HDR content with twice the perceivable brightness and color than that offered by the sRGB standards.

In a strategic partnership with EA studio DICE and Ghost Games, the CHG90 and CHG70 have undergone rigorous turning to ensure optimal HDR picture quality. Additionally, both monitors recently received HDR compatibility validation with Nvidia’s graphics cards, ensuring they can clearly showcase a wider range of HDR-based gaming titles and PC devices.