GNC #1206 Power Grid Concerns

We all have to admin someone hacking the Power Grid would be a bad thing, after all you would not be able to get this show, keep your fridge cold or charge those devices amongst other things. So I look at a serious power grid have and cover all the news of the day.
- Power Grid.
- Uber.
- AI and Aids.
- Chemtrails.
- Bluetooth and Burglary.
- EV Cars.
- Amazon Echo.
- Hubble Capture.
- Alexa and Tivo.
- Apple iOS Cancelations.
- China hackers.
- Your Mouse.
- Scanning Tech.
- RIP Adam West.
- Broadband Speeds.
- IBM Blunder.
- iPhone 8.
- Seagate Drive HD.
- Kids and Smartphones.
- Essential & Sprint.
- Lyft and Jaguar.
- Moto E4.
- New Batteries.
- Guts on Crime.
- Tweets official Records.
- Facebook News Subscriptions.
- Uber Leadership.
- Microsoft wins.
- Pakistan Social Death Warrant.
- iPad Pro 10.5 Review.
- Comcast looses to Tivo.
- Xbox One X.
- Windows System Restore.
- Wow Signal Dispute.
